Wives of NSCDC Officers flag off monthly food distribution to widows of fallen heroes

The Civil Defence Officers’ Wives Association (CDOWA) in the Federal Capital Territory IFCT) Command, has flagged off a monthly food distribution initiative for widows of fallen heroes of the Corps.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Chairperson of CDOWA FCT, Mrs. Bolanle Olayinka Odumosu, said the initiative goes beyond food distribution, describing it as an act of love, unity, and mutual support within the Civil Defence community.

According to her, the items would be distributed to 450 beneficiaries, including members, widows of fallen heroes and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as part of its Food Support Outreach Programme.

“Today’s gathering is more than just about sharing food items – it is about extending love, unity and mutual support within our community,” she said, noting that wives and families of officers play a crucial role in sustaining morale and stability.

The event, themed “Women and Economic Survival: Creative Paths to Family Sustainability”, also featured a lecture on empowering women to navigate economic challenges through creativity and resilience.

Mrs Odumosu expressed confidence that the engagement would provide practical strategies to strengthen families and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Highlighting that this was the third outreach she had led in two years, Mrs. Odumosu stressed CDOWA’s continued commitment to supporting members and their families.

She lauded FoodBank Naija for partnering with the association to make the food distribution possible and appreciated the encouragement of the National President of CDOWA, Hajia Aishatu Ahmed Audu.

She also paid tribute to her husband, the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, for his support. “Your behind-the-scene efforts are priceless and have not gone unnoticed,” she said.

The outreach reaffirmed CDOWA’s pledge to stand united in promoting the welfare of officers, their families, and the widows of fallen heroes.

“Remember, as women, we are the backbone of our families and communities. We must think creatively and explore new opportunities.

“Let us use what we learnt today to forge new paths, build stronger families, and uplift one another,” Mrs. Odumosu added.

