Without good structure, you have no business yet, by Ola Emmanuel

Having began in 2003 as Facemash, Facebook (now Meta – Meta Platforms Inc) was launched in February 2004 as a platform for students in Harvard University to connect. Harvard students who signed up on the social networking website could post their photos and personal information as well as their class schedules and clubs they belong. Fast forward two years, the platform had grown beyond the school environment to becoming what students from other prestigious schools were allowed to join; and membership allowed beyond students to anyone over the age of 13. The performance of the social site became so profitably phenomenal that in 2012 it announced decision to become a public company to be listed on stock exchange. In its first public company outing, it sold $5 billion shares of the company through public offer. Investors jostled to have a piece of the company by subscribing handsomely.

But the structure of the company is quite interesting, and a case to study. The Facebook ownership structure shows that the company has dual shareholding classes ‘A’ and ‘B’; where Class B shares have ten times the voting power of Class A shares. What was offered and sold to the public was Class A shares which generate $5 billion at the IPO. Mark Zuckerberg holds onto 28.4 per cent of Class B shares while other founding promoters and directors of the company own their own shares (but lesser than Zukerberg). With this arrangement and notwithstanding the $5 billion Class A shares, the control and decisions over the company is still in the hand of Mark Zukerberg. With this ownership structure of the company, Mark has power over the long-term direction of the company without any short-term pressure from any shareholder of the company because he has over 50% voting power for him to continue to determine what happens in Facebook. This is a good lesson in business ownership and structuring.

It is a fact that no entrepreneur is happy if his or her business is not doing well. The failure of a business to perform as expected may launch its owner into sleepless nights and long hours of thinking, stress and anxiety. But most of the problems in business can be traced back to the entrepreneur who made wrong decisions through erroneous perception of their strength and capacity that often lead to the choice of wrong form of business.

As an entrepreneur you need to think deeply what form of business will help your enterprise grow well and what structure will guarantee your peace and joy. Quite a lot of entrepreneurs have seen their business ideas messed up because they chose inappropriate form of business. The desire to own the business alone even though they lack the resources and capacity have made many businesses to falter few months into the start of the businesses.

As once mentioned on this page, it is better to own ten per cent of a thriving business than to hold 100% of a struggling concept. A ten per cent of a big brand with capacity to do billions in annual turnover and multi-millions in profit is better than 100% of a business that cannot pay its monthly bills. What makes business thrive exceedingly is the deployment of capacity to seize available opportunities, overcome challenges and threats, and operates on good economy of scale.

You need to think about right model that will best deliver success with ease. Therefore before you decide on what form your business should take, you need to consider your business goal and available strength and capacity.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant