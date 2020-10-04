Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said political restructuring without economic restructuring cannot lead to the development of Nigeria.

Falana, who made this submission in his contribution to a discussion on a WhatsApp group, said even if Nigeria returns to regional government as being canvassed and there is still no economic restructuring, there can never be development.

He submitted: “The 1993 constitution of General Ibrahim Babangida and 1995 constitution of General Sani Abacha were jettisoned due to the political crisis which greeted the annulment of the results of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election won by Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola.

“The 1999 Constitution (Decree 24 of 1999) was promulgated and imposed on the nation by General Abdulsalami Abubakar. It is in pari materia with the 1979 Constitution (Decree 102 of 1979) promulgated and imposed on the nation by General Olusegun Obasanjo.

“However, political restructuring without economic restructuring (including scientific and technological development) will not solve the crisis of underdevelopment of the country or any region in a restructured Nigeria.

“It is stated in Obafemi Awolowo’s ‘People’s Republic’ and Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution that the welfare and security of the people will be the primary purpose of government.

“Accordingly, the socioeconomic rights of the people shall be guaranteed and funded by the government.

“But the realisation of the fundamental objectives have been frustrated by neo-liberal ideologues preaching the gospel of imperialism via Structural Adjustment Programme, NEEDS, transformation agenda or economic recovery and growth programme.”