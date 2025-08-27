Withheld Osun LG Funds: League of Imams and Alfas appeals to Tinubu

The League of Imam and Alfas, Osun State chapter, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consistent efforts to reform the Nigerian economy and make life better for the people.

Rising from its meeting that was well attended in Osogbo, the League also prayed for the success of the Tinubu administration.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing voter registration, the withholding of Osun local government allocations and the ongoing controversy within the Muslim ummah in the South West.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Grand Imam of Osun State, Imam Musa Animasahun reads:

“The assembly praises Governor Ademola Adeleke for his diplomatic and consensual based leadership style which has ensured sustained growth and development of Osun state. The assembly particularly appreciates the handling of local government question in a way that ensures peace and tranquility despite the very difficult nature of the local government crisis;

The assembly hails the governor’s embrace of rule of law and due process as a smart strategy for the resolution of the impasse. It therefore calls on all parties involved in the dispute to comply with the rule of law as affirmed by the June 22nd ruling of Court of Appeal which confirmed the legitimacy of the elected PDP chairmen and councillors;

The Assembly further calls attention of the Federal Government to the increasing pains and hardship the local government crisis is inflicting on the grassroots sector of the society. It informs Federal authorities of several petitions and appeal from the Muslim ummah calling for the resolution of the crisis;

The assembly in a unanimous resolution therefore specifically appeals to President Tinubu to direct the immediate release of Osun withheld allocations and the recognition of PDP elected officials in compliance with rule of law and due process as exemplified in the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal republic;

The assembly further tasks all Muslim office holders at the federal level especially those from Osun and Kwara States to ensure the implementation of Number 5 above in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah and as a sacred religious duty;

The assembly also commends the people of Osun state for turning out en masse for the voters registration exercise, hailing the emergence of Osun as the number one among the 36 states in final returns.

The League however urges those who registered online or are yet to collect their voter cards to reach their designated collection points without delay. The league emphasized that exercising voting rights is a religious duty.

The meeting further appealed for peace among warring scholars within the South West Ummah, asking that the debate on the controversial issue be taken off the social media space.

