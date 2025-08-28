Withheld LG Funds: Tinubu ‘ll resolve lingering issues in our favour – Gov Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed strong optimism that President Bola Tinubu would soon resolve the lingering issues concerning local governments in the state in favour of his administration.

Adeleke, who spoke at the take-off of enrollment of inmates on the State’s free health insurance scheme at Ilesa Correction Centre, said his administration has maintained financial discipline to meet obligations pending the resolution of the crisis.

His words, “Many have asked how we are achieving all these despite the State’s lean financial situation, especially in the last seven months. The answer is simple.

“Aside from being strong believers in God, we embrace transparency and priority spending in the management of state funds.

“We have raised our internally generated revenue and we judiciously manage our special project account.

“Permit me to appreciate the Nigerian Bar Association, our royal fathers, the various labour unions, the clerics and various strata of the society for their sustained appeal to the Federal Government and the Presidency for the release of Osun withheld allocations.

“The huge public support in favour of the Osun state government strengthens our faith in the legality and morality of our position on the local government leadership question.

“As we maintain financial discipline to keep the state running, we are very hopeful that the local government crisis will soon be resolved within the context of the rule of law and respect for the federal constitution.

“We believe His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, will eventually decide on the matter in our favour.”

The governor added that his administration’s decision to enroll inmates stem from the need to extend healthcare delivery services to all manner of persons across the state.

“We regard inmates in our correctional facilities as bona-fide citizens of this State and of our country. Their healthcare and general wellbeing must remain a matter of priority.

“As you must all have observed, our administration does not discriminate on any basis; whether political affiliation, tribe, religion or gender in extending the dividends of democracy to all citizens and residents of Osun State,” he added.

Earlier in his remark, the Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA), Dr Razaq Akindele, disclosed that the enrollment exercise would cover both Ilesa and Ile-Ife correction centers and would include both awaiting trials persons and inmates either on death row or life serving jail term.

In his welcome remark, Controller of Corrections, Ilesa, Rotimi Oluwadele described Governor Adeleke’s gesture as a major relief to both inmates and workers of the organisation.

