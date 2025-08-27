Withheld LG funds: APC speaks as Osun drags FG to Supreme Court

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration as confused and messy over its inconsistency in seeking Supreme Court intervention on the issues of the Local Government Councils’ held funds.

The State Government had earlier sued the Federal Government over the seized fund, only to later apply for withdrawal of the suit before returning to the apex court again over the matter.

The Osun APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Wednesday, described the back and forth of the state government as a sign of a “seriously confused and rudderless government”.

According to him, Osun residents do not need to look around to know that the State is in a serious problem under the watch of Governor Adeleke, as almost all things are in a state of disarray since the inauguration of his administration in 2022.

“It is surprising that the government that has a duty to respect the rule of law is the one promoting mudslinging and blackmail to bully the opposition to silence over their lawful reinstatement into the councils and the Federal Government and its ministers to act contrary to the laws of the land.

“One is surprised that the same government that quickly discontinued its earlier suit at the Supreme Court less than six weeks ago has rushed again to the same court over the same issues with no different facts.

“It is a big proof of a fact that Osun State is in a big mess to have once entrusted its future in the hands of the current occupiers of the Bola Ige House,” he said.

