Withdrawal limit: Emefiele punishing politicians over his failed presidential bid — Governor

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, of targeting the political class with the cash withdrawal limit policy.

The Eagle Online recalls that Emefiele last week announced daily cash withdrawal limits for individuals and organisations.

While individuals can with N20,000 daily and N100,000 weekly, organisations are limited to N500,000 per week.

But speaking at a campaign outing in Kala’a, Hong Local Government Area of the state on Friday, Fintiri said it was evident that the policy by Emefiele was targeted at the political class.

He said having lost out in his bid to join the political class, Emefiele chose to hunt politicians.

He said: “What is breeding poverty?

“Economic policies. Look at the one that is about to be implemented by the Central Bank, which would further throw the country into poverty.

“Nobody is saying the economy shouldn’t be cashless.

“Take time and do it systematically.

“We shouldn’t do it as if some people wanted to be politicians and they were denied the opportunity, then they use their office to punish the politicians.

“If we are talking about governors diverting funds, we expect the government to correct the anomaly by sponsoring amendment to the Nigerian constitution to separate the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation from the Accountant General of the Federal Government so that funds belonging to local government and the state would not also be converted by the Federal Governmen, because what the governors are being accused of, the Federal Government can equally be accused of doing same 10 times over.”





