The Chairman of Ogun State All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee, Chief Yemi Sanusi, has directed all party members that are in court for one reason or the other to immediately withdraw the litigations without further delay.

The chairman of the party stated this after the monthly meeting of the State Working Committee held at the state party secretariat, Abeokuta.

Sanusi said the directive for members to end all litigations was in compliance with the resolution of the 8th National Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 25, 2020 “wherein it was resolved that all pending litigations in all various courts in Nigeria should be withdrawn by party members who instituted the suits.”

According to Chief Sanusi, the “decision of NEC has been communicated to the Ogun State Chapter through a letter dated July 1, 2020 addressed to All State Chairmen of APC and signed by the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the State Working Committee met today and we unanimously passed a resolution to fully abide with the NEC’s directive.”

The NEC letter reads in part: “In line with the resolution therefore, you are to coordinate with your State Legal Advisers and Secretaries to encourage members who have instituted matters in any court against the party to withdraw same within 14 days from the receipt of this letter. Documentary evidence on the withdrawal of such Court processes should be sent to the National Secretariat of the Party along with a report on any observation on members who have withdrawn such matters and same to be forwarded to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

The letter concluded: “It is in the spirit of reconciliation that we urge all state chapters to undertake this task quickly.”

The Ogun APC SWC equally expressed hope and confidence in the capacity of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and pleaded for “total compliance by all party faithfuls for the progress of the party.”