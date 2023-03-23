With two months to end of tenure, Umahi appoints 30 new aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed 30 new aides to strengthen good governance for people of the State, barely two months to the end of his tenure.

At the swearing-in ceremony in Abakaliki on Wednesday, he directed the appointees to deepen work at the grassroots.

The Governor urged the aides to work harder in various Local Government Areas of the state to ensure that dividends of democracy reached the people.

Umahi explained that the appointments were based on their previous performances as coordinators in various LGAs of the state.

He said: “Some of the projects you should monitor and protect are; the airport, ring road dualisation, painting and decorations as well as stadium and flyover projects.

“Always work with the state Commissioners for Work, Transportation and Housing in terms of carrying out your duties.”

Umuahi urged the appointees to use within two months to build their skills for the betterment of the state.

The appointees included Augustina Nwaovu, Obinna Nwaiboko, Baron Anya, Innocent Eluu, Chima Okoro Eze-Ama Okoro and Victor Nwaobasi.

Others are Elias Igwe, Ikechukwu Nwafor, Kingsley Akam, Theodore Iheta, Emmanuel Ekuma, Martin Oga, John Ogodo, Afulike Uchechukwu, Justice Agu, Mrs Blessing Nweze, Victor Nwoke and Chijioke Nwuzor.

They also include Uche Nwankpuma, Mrs Roseline Nkwuda, Patrick Enyi, Tochukwu Uzor, Mrs Sharon Umahi, Ejike Agbo, Stephen Ogenyi, Arthur Ude Umanta, Ikechukwu Anoke, Uchenna Ugwuta and Sebastian Ojiogu.