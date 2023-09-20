With Tinubu, there’s hope for positive achievements – CAC President

The President, Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu, saying there is hope of positive achievements for Nigerians in his administration.

He made the statement while addressing the press at the 2023 CAC Pastors’ Conference: Retreat, Refresh and Refire.

The conference was held at the CAC Babalola Memorial International Miracle Camp at Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State.

He said on Wednesday that the present economic downturn across the country requires that citizens would endure and persevere for a while, for there’s hope in the end.

Oladele said: “I observed that our President is a serious leader.

ALSO READ:

Tribunal verdict: Panic in Kano

NDDC to revamp Rivers ICT centre for Project HOPE

Court stops PDP from dissolving Rivers chapter SEC

“And with the steps he has taken within a few months in office, things are changing drastically, though gradually.

“If we can exercise patience with him, I believe that within his first four years, Nigeria would surely get to the promised land.

“If he’s not sabotaged while he is truly trying to resuscitate the economy, Nigeria will soon emerge strong and become a pride for all and sundry.”

Oladele admitted that now is the hardship period and called on Nigerians to support the present administration.

“Let all hands be on deck for the overall good of the country,” he said.

To all and sundry, especially political leaders, he admonished them to retrace their steps and return to God for Him to rescue the nation from impending calamities.

The CAC President urged the Federal Government to do the needful in making life bearable for the masses, saying that it was too difficult for most people to survive the prevailing harsh conditions in the country.

He added: “The country has a glorious end in sight.

“If the people can pray and live righteously, the current economic hardship in the country will soon end.

“The security of the country should be paramount in the mind of our President, while education must also be given priority attention.”

Oladele maintained that the security apparatus should be rejigged and more security personnel recruited to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country.

He tasked the security personnel to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 12,000 pastors attended the Conference.

END.