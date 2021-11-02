With PSquare music blaring, whites spray dollar at wedding party + Video

A video of a white couple being sprayed dollar while dancing to “Chop my Money” by the defunct music group, PSquare, on their wedding day has been shared online.

The trending video, shared online over the weekend, saw the largely white guests spraying money like Nigerians at parties.

There were also about two persons in the video who dressed Nigerian at the party where currency shooters were used by some.

In the video, the guests made dollar rain, as they took turns in spraying the couple.

Though the location of the event was not known, this is the first time heavy spraying of dollar bills will be spotted at a white gathering.

One of those who dressed Nigerian wore a native dress, with some saying he looked like a former Governor of a Nigerian State in the South East.