With leaders like Obi, a better Nigeria is still possible — Bishop

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Nworie Chukwu, has described Peter Obi as a leader who understands Nigeria’s pressing needs and is well-equipped to address them.

He asserted that despite the country’s current challenges, hope remains alive with the likes of the former Anambra State governor.

Speaking through his representative, the Diocesan Health Coordinator, Rev. Fr. Chidi Obasi, at the Mater Misericordiae College of Nursing Sciences, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, where Obi donated N10 million for infrastructural improvement, the Bishop emphasised the importance of strong leadership in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He commended Obi for his commitment to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, sectors critical to national development.

Mater Misericordiae Hospital, founded in 1946, is one of Nigeria’s oldest healthcare institutions, with its Schools of Nursing and Midwifery established in 1952 and 1953, respectively.

Over the years, it has trained thousands of nurses and midwives who serve in various capacities across the country and beyond.

The hospital operates within the unique Catholic tradition, integrating academic excellence and moral discipline to produce well-rounded professionals.

Welcoming Obi on his maiden visit on Thursday, the Hospital Administrator, Rev. Fr. Simon Isueseni, expressed gratitude for his consistent support of the health and education sectors.

Isueseni highlighted pressing infrastructural challenges, including the need for hostel completion, additional buses for student transportation, modern learning equipment, and essential medical devices such as X-ray and dialysis machines.

He described Obi’s visit as a historic moment for the institution, reaffirming his humanitarian commitment.

In his address to the students, Obi emphasised the vital role of healthcare professionals in national development, urging them to remain dedicated to their training.

He reiterated that investing in human capital remains the surest way to build a strong and prosperous Nigeria.

The school’s management acknowledged his contributions, affirming that his understanding of societal challenges makes him well-suited to provide lasting solutions.

Obi also thanked the Ebonyi State Government for collaborating with the institution in the overall interest of the people.

He urged students to take their studies seriously, especially in light of the projected shortage of healthcare workers.

He recalled his stance against policies that made it difficult for Nigerian nurses to travel abroad, explaining that while he supports their right to seek better opportunities, he encourages them – like their Indian counterparts – to find ways to contribute to their home country over time.

He reminded them that despite all challenges, “there is no place like home”.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current state, Obi challenged leaders to ask themselves the critical question: what kind of country do they plan to bequeath to the younger generation?

He lamented the hardships Nigerians, including students, face today and stressed the urgent need to reclaim society from those who have misgoverned it.

Amazed by the scale of the institution – one of the largest of its kind he has seen in Nigeria – Obi stated that his N10 million donation was for the previous year, 2024, and assured the institution that he would return with another donation for 2025.

In his vote of thanks, Fr. Obasi expressed gratitude to Obi for his visit, especially for his commitment to officially becoming a partner to the school.

He also requested that Obi convey their appreciation to the Governor of Ebonyi State whenever they meet, for the significant support he is providing to the institution.

His visit left the students inspired, reinforcing his dedication to strengthening key sectors and ensuring a better future for Nigeria.

