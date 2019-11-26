The Interdisciplinary Conference on Witchcraft has kicked off as scheduled at the University of Nigeria, Enugu.

In a statement issued to The Eagle Online and signed by the Director, Centre for Policy Studies and Research, University of Nigeria, Prof. B. I. C. Ijomah, clarified that contrary to public opinion, the conference is not a meeting for witches but an academic exercise.

It said: “The subject of the conference is Witchcraft. That’s the topic of the academic engagement and NOT a gathering of witches.

“Church pastors discuss witchcraft regularly and preach against it all the time, drawing from their experiences during their training and in their ministries. I am sure the information from this conference and the research findings would assist them in their work for the gospel.

“Surprisingly, some persons, erroneously concluded that only witches can discuss witchcraft. We are not witches. We are professors and scholars who are intrigued by this phenomenon of witchcraft. Our conference is a mere academic discussion where we shall review journals, information gathered over the years on the subject matter. That is what scholars do and this should not cause alarm.

“Several of the organizers of this conference are practicing born again Christians who preach the gospel and live by the gospel. I am personally aware of the stand of the gospel on Witchcraft. Since this is not a gathering of witches by witches, we are also allowed as scholars to discuss such topics. Our conference is all about the advancement of knowledge. The body of Christ generally, including CAN, will also benefit from our findings.”

Ijomah further called on CAN, PFN and the entire public to attend the conference.

The Eagle Online reports that the conference will hold as scheduled at Princess Alexandria Auditorium and Unity Hall, UNN, at 10:00a.mon the 26th of November, 2019