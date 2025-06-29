WISTA Nigeria celebrates landmark appointments of female maritime leaders in Ghana, Nigeria

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria has celebrated the landmark appointments of female maritime leaders in Ghana and Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the President of WISTA Nigeria, Dr. Odunayo Ani, to the media on the appointments.

While Jemilat Mahamah was appointed the Chairman of the Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Iroghama Ogbeifun emerged as a Board Member of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Madam Mahamah’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Ghana and the wider maritime community, the statement said.

It described her as a symbol of visionary leadership and dedicated service, adding that her elevation brings pride to WISTA Ghana, WISTA Africa, and the global WISTA network.

“We are immensely proud of Madam Mahamah’s achievement,” said Ani, who added: “Her leadership promises bold reforms and strategic progress for Ghana’s maritime sector.”

Equally, Ogbeifun’s appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was described as a testament to her outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s maritime industry.

As CEO of Starzs Investments and a long-standing, supportive member of WISTA Nigeria, Ogbeifun’s inclusion on the NIMASA Board reflects the growing impact of female leadership in shaping maritime governance, the statement said.

“Her appointment is a powerful affirmation of women’s capacity to lead and transform the industry,” added Dr. Ani.

WISTA Nigeria regards both appointments as victories for inclusive leadership and gender representation across West Africa’s maritime landscape.

These milestones, it said, reinforce the association’s commitment to advancing women’s leadership and fostering collaboration across the region.

