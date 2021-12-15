Winners of car, household items emerge in Glo Joy Unlimited promotion

Telecommunications company, Globacom Limited, has awarded its subscribers a car and 64 household items at the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

Regional Sales Manager, Globacom, Akinsola Williams, revealed this at the second prize presentation in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion was in furtherance of the company’s commitment and appreciation of its subscribers.

Williams said that Glo would continue to bring Joy Unlimited to users all through the yuletide season up to January with about 500,000 prizes to be won.

He said that the on Tuesday event was held simultaneously in Lagos and Edo States, with the grand prize of a car won in Lagos State.

According to him, about 5,000 airtime recharge and data subscription daily prizes were being won and hundreds of Nigerians have won household items of television, generators and refrigerators.

Williams said: “Many Nigerians have felt the promo and hundreds more to experience Joy Unlimited at the ongoing promotions this Yuletide.

“This is a show of our commitment to our subscribers and Nigerians in general because new subscribers will be awarded N1000 airtime at their first recharge.”

Williams encouraged Nigerians to be part of the promotion and congratulated winners of the day’s event, especially the car winner, Afeez Oseni.

Priscilla Onuzulu, Deputy Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, congratulated the winners and commended Glo for keeping promise.

Onuzulu said that Glo had been known to deliver on its promises so far and so much value added to its subscribers.

She said that winners should also keep to the promise and be well educated on the terms and conditions in order not to deface the car before the minimum time required.

Also speaking at the occasion, Adedamola Kasunmu, representing Ikeja Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said that Glo had done well in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility and was people-friendly.

Kasunmu said that Glo should do more for the constituency by creating more job opportunities and branding.

He said that as a lawmaker, he would ensure he created more enabling environment for business.

The lawmaker, while congratulating the winners, appreciated Glo for putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians this yuletide and helping to achieve the Nigerian dream.

Oseni, who won the car, said that it was the recharge with the code *611# of about N1,000 on two occasions that won him the car.

Oseni, a Clearing Agent, appreciated Glo for making him a car owner and encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the promotion during the yuletide.

Hilda Nwachukwu, the winner of a generator at the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion, said it was not expected until she came to the Glo office for confirmation.

Nwachukwu, who also commended the management of Glo for putting smiles on people’s faces, said she was highly excited.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 65 prizes, including a car, 20 refrigerators, 22 generators and 22 television sets were won.