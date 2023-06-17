Winners of Afro-Euro Runway Fashion show emerge

Oyindamola Aleshinloye, with the brand name “Kadiju” has emerged winner at the maidan edition of the European Union (EU) 2023 Europe Day Afro-Euro Runway fashion show.

Aleshinloye won, using the five components of the theme of the competition, namely: Interpretation of Afro-Euro fusion; Creativity; Execution; Cohesiveness and Presentation; and Story-telling.

The Afro-Euro fashion runway show had 124 designers who sent in their designs and after the preliminary stage, seven finalists were selected and qualified to participate in the Runway show, at the end of which four emerged winners.

They are: Aleshinloye, a.k.a Kadiju (1st); Samira Mohammed a.k.a Sultana (2nd); Oluchi George a.k.a Malite (3rd); and Happiness Miwori a.k.a Jasmineafrik (4th).

Speaking with NAN after she was declared winner, Aleshinloye said it was a rare opportunity and amazing for her as a young designer to be recognised at the Afro-Euro Runway show.

“And we’ve only been launched and operational for less than two years.

“I think it’s the hardwork we invested in our brand that made us to be recognised in Nigeria on such a platform. It’s amazing.

“About my winning work: I think the intentionality and understanding of our brand message and the story-telling that we projected with our designs are clear and they stood out.

“It’s amazing that collaboration such as this one exists where it opens up not only opportunities in Nigeria but partnerships outside of Nigeria as well,” she said.

The first runner-up, Mohammed who has the brand name “Sultana”, told NAN that her recognition was a validation because she had always challenged herself since the time she decided to take on fashion.

“For me this just validates it more, and I have always known that this is my part.

”Now getting the acknowledgement is a plus for me and it will encourage me to do more and better next time.

“I want to put Arewa (Northern Nigeria) on the map in the fashion world.

“And if am able to represent where I come from, that will be the greatest accomplishment; and I can’t wait to do that,” she said.

Also, George, brand name “Malite”, who emerged 2nd runner-up, said it was the first time she was participating in the runway show and was proud of what she showcased at the event.

“Honestly, I see a brighter future in the fashion industry for me and my brand, Malite.

“I am very thankful to the EU for the wonderful opportunity it presented to young people in Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the EU Ambassador Samuela Isopi, said that the Afro-Euro initiative had identified talents.

According to her, fashion is the culture and innovation is needed in the fashion industry.

“2023 is the European year of skills. So this will bring about skills and innovation in the fashion industry for young people,” she said.

She added that the fashion runway showcased both African and European designs which have promoted both continents’ cultural and fashion diversity.

She also said that ahead of the selection process, 124 young Nigerian designers sent in their designs but seven finalists were eventually selected to participate in the Afro-Euro fashion runway show in Abuja.

The winner of the fashion show will participate in the Madrid Fashion week in September, while the first runner-up will participate in the Dakar Fashion week in December.

The Madrid fashion week is called the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.