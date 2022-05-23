Winners emerge in PDP primaries in Delta State

Some winners have emerged in the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Delta State.

The winners of the primaries included Thomas Ereyitomi, who won the party’s ticket for Warri Federal Constituency.

Ereyitomi, the incumbent representative for the constituency in the National Assembly, on Sunday polled 96 votes to defeat his rival, Smart Asekutu, who scored six votes.

Asekutu is the incumbent Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 102 accredited delegates voted during the primary election at the Warri City stadium amid tight security.

The delegates were drawn from Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas that made up the Warri Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer for the election was Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information in Delta State.

Responding to the victory, Ereyitomi said that the votes were a result of his hard work, dedication and an indication that the people of Warri Federal Constituency appreciate what he had been doing.

He said: “I am very elated.

“The victory is for the people of this federal constituency.

“The overwhelming votes were an indication that as a lawmaker, I performed to expectations.

“We are just two in this contest.

“I will want my opponent to show the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We live together and build Warri Federal Constituency to the benefit of all.”

Ereyitomi said that the peaceful conduct of the election demonstrated the transparency PDP had been known for, adding that the party would continue to maintain it.

Also, Mathew Opuoru won the Warri South Constituency 2 PDP primary election in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The incumbent lawmaker polled a total of 10 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Michael Tidi, who scored a total of six votes and Emoubo Bazunu, who scored four votes.

Addressing newsmen, Opuoru said he was happy to have won the contest, attributing the victory to God.

He said: “I am happy to win the primary election despite all obstacles.

“I thank God for the victory.

“I also thank the Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP supporters.”

Opuoru said that as a lawmaker, he would continue to represent and project the interest of the people at the House of Assembly.