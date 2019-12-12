Amifeoluwa Yakubu, a 25-year old Garments Manufacturer, has emerged the winner of the Season 6 of THE NEXT TITAN NIGERIA.

Yakubu goes away with N7 million cash and a brand-new car to support her business idea: Garms and Raiments, a brand that produces uniforms of all styles for schools, organizations and governments.

Yakubu, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University with Bachelor Degree and Master Degree in Architecture (B.Arch & M.Arch), emerged the winner after competing with Harvey Oiku, Catherine Agbo and Dr. Afes Hilda at the grand finale.

Yakubu, who is the CEO of Garms and Raiments, beat the three other contestants with her readiness and audacity at the grand finale after convincing the judges during the last boardroom session of the season, and in the presence of about 200 special guests at the grand finale event.

The Next Titan TV Reality Show, which just concluded its sixth season gives an opportunity to young talented Nigerians who have great and innovative business ideas to compete against one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win millions of naira and a brand new car to start their new business or to support their existing business.

The Season 6 recorded over 18,000 entries, and the auditions held in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos, from which the top 16 made it to the Titan House, where they had lived together for 10 weeks with different weekly business challenges and tasks.

The Next Titan Nigeria, which is the foremost Entrepreneurial Reality Show in Nigeria, has just recorded yet another successful season, now boasts of producing six consecutive millionaires through the show, and with great impacts on all the participants with 10 weeks business tasks and weekly boardroom sessions.

The Next Titan Nigeria is sponsored by Heritage Bank Plc in association with Sifax Group, Ford Motors, Coscharis Motors, BetKing, Rite Food, Courteville Business Solutions Plc, OVH Energy, Nikky Taurus, Midea, Lifemate Furniture, Air Peace, Tastee, and others.