Windstorm kills two, destroys 20 houses in Jigawa – LG boss

The Chairman of Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Alhaji Shehu Sule-udi, has said that two persons died in Monday’s windstorm in the area.

The Local Government Chairman spoke on the incident in an interview with newsmen in his office on Wednesday.

Sule-udi said that 20 houses were also destroyed by the storm.

He said that the deaths occurred in Larabawa and Hambarawa communities.

He said that the incident, which occurred by midnight, rendered many natives homeless.

The council boss described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome and pledged to assist the victims.

Some of the victims, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria, appealed to government at all levels for support.

Aminu Hadi, one of the victims who lost his house, described the incident as very strong and frightening.

Hadi appealed for support from wealthy individuals, organisations and government to come to their rescue.

He commended the Local Government Council for coming to their aid and providing support to the victims.