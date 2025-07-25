Windstorm claims four lives, destroys 1,637 houses in Yobe

A windstorm accompanied by torrential rainfall has killed four persons and destroyed 1,637 mud houses in Yobe State since May 9.

Dr. Muhammad Goje, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), stated this to journalists in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said that the disaster affected seven local government areas of Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Gulani, Potiskum and Tarmuwa.

Goje said 92 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the devastating windstorm, which affected 5,022 individuals in 1,264 households.

The Executive Secretary said that 83 households, comprising 368 individuals, were displaced by the disaster.

He said that a total of 48 communities were affected by the disaster, with Fika being the worst hit.

In response, Goje said that YOSEMA in partnership with Action Against Hunger (ACC), with support from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), distributed life-saving relief materials to 566 households in Fika and Potiskum.

The Executive Secretary said that a joint needs assessment by SEMA and ACF prioritised the most vulnerable families who lost their homes, essential belongings, and in need of hygiene services.

He said that Mohammed Kingimi, ACF’s WASH Project Manager, had affirmed the organisation’s commitment to further assist the victims based on availability of resources.

“ACF is also preparing to roll out Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) support for the same 566 households to enhance their recovery,” he said.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities through proactive emergency response initiatives.

