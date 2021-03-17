On Wednesday, the US Mission in Nigeria in partnership with the University of Uyo officially opened the Uyo Window on America.

Hosted at the Main Library of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Window on America will provide information about the United States, including its government, history, culture and educational system through the books and electronic resources provided by the US Government.

Delivering keynote remarks, US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli explained that the primary objective for establishing the Window on America is to promote mutual understanding between the United States and the people of Nigeria.

Ibelli noted that the Uyo Window on America will function as a hub for activities, opening its doors to young Nigerians looking to develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed especially for them.

“Young people are the strength of this nation. They will find a wealth of opportunities that could only be found at this space. We invite them to take advantage of this free service at this Window on America in Uyo as their place for engagement, education and empowerment,” Public Affairs Officer Ibelli said.

Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, lauded the US Government for the partnership that culminated in the opening of the center in the university.

Ndaeyo expressed optimism that youth in Uyo metropolis will benefit immensely from all of the amazing free resources available at the Uyo Window on America.

In order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, the US Mission will be adding 11 new Windows on America to the family of American Spaces in Nigeria.

They will be sited in major cities across the country, including Abeokuta, Awka, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Markudi, Gombe and Lafia.

A Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide.

Windows on America host a variety of events designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

Regular talks by US Speakers, Embassy staff, Fulbright scholars and other Americans will allow US and Nigerian citizens to interact and exchange ideas.

The Window on America will also provide a venue for the Embassy and Consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for US Government alumni and a host for visiting speakers, film series and other events that promote a better understanding of the US.