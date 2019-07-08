Roger Federer’s 99th Wimbledon win was probably one of his easiest after he crushed 17th seed Matteo Berrettini.

The eight-time champion moved seamlessly into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory which took just an hour and 13 minutes.

Federer will bring up his century of triumphs if, as looks increasingly likely, he reaches the semi-finals.

The man he is likely to meet there, Rafael Nadal, meanwhile once again showcased his credentials for the Wimbledon title by breezing past Joao Sousa and into the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard has not won the trophy at SW19 since 2010 but is looking every inch the contender this time around, dispatching the Portuguese 6-2 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

There were doubts before the tournament that Nadal would even get this far after what looked like a horror draw on paper.

It did not turn out like that as results elsewhere prevented meetings with the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Marin Cilic, but on this evidence Nadal would have got past them just as easily.

Novak Djokovic’s title defence at Wimbledon is still yet to come under serious threat as he eased into the last eight for the 11th time.

The world number one breezed past French rookie Ugo Humbert in straight sets, 6-3 6-2 6-3, on Court One to set up a meeting with David Goffin in the quarter-finals.

Gauff’s Wimbledon fairytale brought to an end by dominant Halep

It is the 45th time he has reached this stage of a grand slam – only Federer has achieved more – and few would back against him claiming a fourth SW19 crown on Sunday.

Sam Querrey is back in the last eight of Wimbledon after a four-set victory against his compatriot Tennys Sandgren.

Querrey, who reached the semi-final in 2017, won 6-4 6-7 (7) 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5).

David Goffin is in the quarter-finals for the first time after seeing off Fernando Verdasco, also in four sets.

Roberto Bautista Agut is through to the quarter-final for the first time after a brisk straight-sets victory over Benoit Paire.

The Spaniard ousted the erratic Frenchman 6-3 7-5 6-2.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori was the last man to secure safe passage to the quarter-finals. He beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.