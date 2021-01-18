AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of England international midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season and returns to Vitality Stadium, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell during the 2016/17 campaign.

Wilshere began his career at Arsenal, rising through the Gunners’ ranks to make 197 first team appearances in all competitions, featuring regularly in the Champions League and twice winning the FA Cup.

In August 2016 he joined the Cherries on a season-long loan and made 27 appearances, playing a key role in the club achieving their highest ever finish of ninth in the Premier League.

Released by Arsenal in the summer of 2018, Wilshere then spent two years at West Ham United, before training with AFC Bournemouth ahead of his signing as a free agent.

“It feels great to be back and I can’t wait to get started,” Wilshere told afcbTV.

“From the minute I walked through the door three weeks ago, it felt natural and like I had never been away.

“I know a lot of the players and staff here and I’m pleased they allowed me to train initially, and then it just went from, there.

“I’ve been impressed by the coaching staff, the way they work and the ambitions of the club to get back in the Premier League.

“We all share the same ambitions and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping achieve those.”