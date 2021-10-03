Williams: Legal community has lost an intelligent mind — Olalekan Ojo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olalekan Ojo, on Sunday described the late Chief Ladi Williams (SAN), as an erudite legal practitioner, who undoubtedly impacted the legal community with his vast knowledge.

Ojo said that the demise of his brother silk, Williams, had indeed created a huge vacuum in the legal space, and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Williams died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 74 .

Ojo, in his reactions to the news of Williams’ death, said that although he had not personally appeared in any suit with the late silk, it is yet, not in doubt that his legal prowess was remarkable.

“I learnt about the demise of Williams few hours ago; his demise is a great loss to the bar as he was clearly an erudite lawyer, and of course, that should not be a surprise to any one having regards to his pedigree

“My interaction with him, showed that he loved the younger ones at the bar, and he was a good mentor to those who approached him for mentorship in the legal profession.

“He also represented all that was admirable at the bar; he was a public affairs analyst and contributed to national discuss whenever he was called upon to do so.

“It is very unfortunate that he died at 74 for we thought he would certainly go beyond 80.

.”The legal profession will certainly miss him and I pray that God will give his family the fortitude to bear this loss

“He was indeed a good man,” he said.

NAN reports that Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a SAN in 1995.

Ladi and his father, the late Fredrick Rotim Wiliams , were the first father and son to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

He was the principal partner at Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams Chambers (CLRWC), a Nigerian law firm based in Lagos.

He founded the law firm to provide a variety of high quality legal services to individuals, private corporations and public sector organisations.

The senior lawyer was regarded as one of the top 100 senior advocates in the country with expertise in litigation and commercial law.