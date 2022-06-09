Will Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition come to pass?, by John Okafor

The National leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the best of mood following his victory at the APC presidential primary elections yesterday and emergence as the ruling party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

Before Tinubu declared his intention to run for the number one position in the country, there was a particular man of God, Primate Elijah Ayodele that warned him against his ambition as he foresees his health crumbling.

Primate Ayodele’s first statement concerning Tinubu’s presidential ambition dates back to August 2020 long before the politicking for the next election year began. The man of God categorically stated that Tinubu should forget about 2023 and focus more on his health.

These were his words

‘‘Tinubu should take care of his health before his ambition for President. His health might crumble. Who says his health will still be standing by 2023? He has not done the right thing. Also, Buhari will dump Tinubu. He won’t support his cause.’’ (https://theeagleonline.com.ng/primate-ayodele-to-tinubu-take-care-of-your-health-forget-presidential-ambition/).

It is worthy of note that this prophetic warning came at a time Tinubu showed no sign of ailment to the public, he was regarded as a strong man who was just approaching 70 years of age therefore, the prophecy wasn’t paid so much attention and the few that paid attention thought it came from a place of hatred.

Fast forward to 2021, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was flown out of the country to the United Kingdom for medical care. When the news broke out that he was flown out of Nigeria, his media personalities tried to cover the story, maintaining that he was hale and hearty until they couldn’t cover it anymore. Some of his loyal state governors, house of Rep members, house of assembly members all thronged the United Kingdom to pay him a visit as it was confirmed that he had a knee surgery that needed time for him to recover. That was the beginning of Tinubu’s health crisis as prophesied by Primate Elijah Ayodele.

It took about three months before Tinubu could return to Nigeria and on his return, one would have thought he had fully recovered but more of his health crisis began to come up and most of the time, publicly. He was in Kano at a time when he almost fell on the stage, if not for the support of some of the security details.

To prove his tenacity, Tinubu went ahead to declare for presidency in 2022 despite the warnings by Primate Ayodele. His declaration looked like a launch to more exposure to the health crisis. At one of the places he went to consult, it was reported that he ‘urinated’ on his body and a video was shared to back this up, another red flag regarding his health.

At different times, Tinubu has been seen with shaky hands while addressing people, a health related condition that isn’t curable. The height of it was during his speech at the APC presidential primaries when he was about flipping the pages of his written speech, his shaky hands were captured live on camera and how he had trouble opening the next page, another fulfilment of Primate Ayodele’s warning.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy was indeed an alert to Nigerians and a warning borne out of love to Bola Ahmed Tinubu but unfortunately, he didn’t listen and that prophecy of 2020 is already surfacing in different manners.

Tinubu’s emergence as APC flag bearer calls for serious concern for the ruling party, Nigerians and himself majorly because of his health. Nigerians have suffered in the hands of presidents that were not medically fit. We had Yar’Adua, Buhari, and will Tinubu become another when his health finally crumbles? There are signs already of his crumbling health as Primate Ayodele warned, what will be the fate of the ruling party and Nigerians when it gets worse than this? Can his health survive it? Won’t it eventually crumble before he gets to the office or after he emerges? Let’s keep our fingers crossed as the prophecies get fulfilled.