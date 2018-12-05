Wilder rules out Joshua fight 

Deontay Wilder has dismissed any prospect of facing Anthony Joshua in a fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title in the spring.

In the aftermath of his epic draw in deference of his WBC championship with Tyson Fury, Wilder has pledged himself to the rematch with the Gypsy King.

Fury had suggested that Wilder might run from a second fight with him, and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had claimed that he was heading to America for talks of a Wembley Stadium spectacular with the Bronze Bomber on April 13 but Wilder said: “Fury deserves the rematch, it’s only right.

“God alone knows how Tyson got up from that last round knockdown and maybe the count was slow but I’m not going to complain. Together we brought back the passion for the heavyweight division and with it boxing.

“Tyson somehow survived and came back from hell. Some people thought he deserved to win, but some people thought I won and some people thought it was a draw.

“Remember that on the night I was 50lbs lighter and a lot of his punches were pitty-pat. I was the aggressor and thought I won.

“But seriously I want the rematch before any other fight. No one else. It’s his right and it’s good for boxing.”

On Joshua “finally coming out of hiding”, Wilder said: “He is getting what he deserves.”

With regard to Joshua and Hearn, he said: “They thought they were the only rulers of the heavyweight division. They had four months of opportunity.

“Their egos got the best of them so let them continue fighting second-tier heavyweights while Fury and I continue making boxing great again. I do not want any other fight. No one else.”