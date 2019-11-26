Deontay Wilder’s highly-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury is set to be announced in the next few weeks, his co-manager Shelly Finkel has revealed.

The 34-year-old knockout artist sealed a stunning victory over Luis Ortiz on Saturday night with yet another highlight reel knockout, having been behind for most of the seven-round contest.

After the fight Wilder expressed plans for a blockbuster year of boxing in 2020, starting with a rematch with arch rival Tyson Fury, with whom he drew a grueling 12-round bout late last year, before fighting the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification fight.

It has been reported that Wilder and Fury will meet again on February 22, with the fight to be held in an American venue. Wilder’s co-manager Finkel says an announcement is expected to be made very soon.

“It will be in February,” Finkel told Sky Sports. “In the next couple of weeks, we’ll solidify a site and date.

“For all intents and purposes, it will happen.”