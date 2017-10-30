Wilder declares war on Joshua 

Deontay Wilder has “declared war” on Anthony Joshua as he pursues a blockbuster heavyweight showdown to unify the division.

Undefeated WBC title holder Wilder wants Joshua’s WBA and IBF belts and has said he will only accept Eddie Hearn’s £3 million offer to fight Dillian Whyte if he gets a crack at Joshua afterwards.

The American fighter said: “I declare war. I am declaring war upon AJ. I will not chase him.

“We are going to lure you in, you can only run for so long and so far.

“Hearn can say what he wants. Let me help you. You want Whyte and I want Joshua. Put them in a package and let me fight.

“I will knock out Whyte easy. I could do it with one hand tied behind my back.”

Hearn said the Joshua-Wilder fight “has to happen” in the wake of Joshua’s 10th round stoppage of Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night.

But Joshua may fight WBO champion Joseph Parker before tackling Wilder.

Joshua, 28, said: “The possibilities are bubbling nicely in the distance. I’m not worried about 2018 because of the potential possibilities to come.

“I want the other two belts out there, whether it’s Wilder first or Parker.”