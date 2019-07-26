Deontay Wilder has accused Anthony Joshua of quitting in his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, who was making his debut in the United States against Ruiz, saw the fight stopped in the seventh round as he lost his unbeaten status.

While world champion Wilder said he would not label Joshua a quitter, he said the British boxer had quit on that occasion, time-wasting in his corner in order to get his breath back in between rounds.

“I knew Joshua would be in for a test not just because of Ruiz but because of the change in scenery; he’d never been over there to prepare for a fight,” Wilder said.

“I think Ruiz beat him too easily, I don’t think Joshua knows why he lost. I think he quit, as a fighter, looking in and reading his body language, I’m sorry to say I think he quit.

“He spit the mouthpiece out and that is one sign, using tricks. He looked to his corner for a way out; I don’t think he’s a quitter but he quit that night.”

Joshua is set for rematch with Ruiz Jr in Cardiff, and despite the Mexican tweeting that he will not fight in the UK following the allegations against Dillian Whyte this week, Eddie Hearn is confident it will happen.

“I do believe the fight will take place on December 14th in Cardiff,” Joshua’s promoter told FightHype.

“We will have to see if that’s finalised, but it will be finalised very soon.

“It might be an advantage it might be a disadvantage having more pressure.

“He just a thought Andy Ruiz Jr. in his country, in the US, I know he’s of Mexican descent but he lives in the US but this time he’s going to fight him in the UK.”