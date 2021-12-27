Wildcard emerges winner of Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12

A wildcard, Odudu Otu, has emerged the winner of this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search.

The 22-year-old athlete was declared the winner of the Gulder Ultimate Season 12 after several weeks in the jungle.

The contestants engaged in rigorous physical and mental tasks until Otu and three other contestants were left in the jungle to discover the Akolo Secret Chest.

The last three standing contestants aside the winner were Damilola Odedina, Adedamola Johnson and Tosin Emiola.

Otu joined the contest as a wildcard and joined the Iroko clan during the team competitions.

However, it wasn’t until the individual tasks did Otuu begin to shine above his peers.

His energy, strategy and endurance began to come into play and paid out well at the end of the season.

He walks home with N50 million worth of prizes, including an SUV as well as a return ticket to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.