Wikki Tourists’ Technical Adviser resigns, offers reasons

The Technical Adviser of Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi, Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned his appointment.

Adamu quit the club’s services through a letter to the Club Chairman, Balarabe Douglas, on Monday in Bauchi.

The letter reads in part: “You may wish to recall that since I assumed duty as Technical Adviser, I have not been accorded the opportunity to fully exercise the functions of the office.

“This is due to management interference and inability to take (care of) their responsibilities during league matches, which is in to public knowledge.

“This action by the management has rendered me helpless, thereby affecting the recent performance of the club and also threatening my career.

“Based on the above-stated reason, I hereby resign my appointment as Technical Adviser with immediate effect.”

Adamu however expressed his appreciation to the club management for the opportunity given to him to serve as Technical Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamu is the third Technical Adviser to resign his position in three years from Wikki Tourists FC.