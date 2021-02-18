The players of Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi State escaped death by the whiskers on Thursday morning as the bus conveying them to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, for a match fixture, was involved in an accident.

The Secretary of the club, Abdullahi Ibrahim, the Marafan Ciroman Bauchi, confirmed the incident to The Sun via telephone.

Ibrahim disclosed that the accident occurred at Hawan Kibo, Plateau State as the team was on its way for a match fixture with Dakkada United of Akwa Ibom State this Saturday in Uyo.

He said: “Yes one of the tyres of the bus burst and the vehicle went up inflames.

“Fortunately the vehicle did not somersault and all the players and other occupants were able to escape through the windows of the bus.

“No one was hurt, but the players and the occupants are in shock.”

Ibrahim explained that the bus left Bauchi at about 4am on Thursday and was moving smoothly before the accident.

Ibrahim said sports kits and other personal effects belonging to the players and officials were burnt completely to ashes.

He said: “Thank God no one was hurt but the players were in the shock because they all escaped out of the windows of bus, but all their match kits, jerseys, boots were burnt to ashes.

“They are still at the scene of the accident waiting for help.

“We have spoken with Plateau United to assist us with a bus to convey our players home, because they are in shock.”

The Secretary of the club said he did not know whether the scheduled match with Dakkada FC will be postponed or not, adding that he is in communication with Abuja for further action.

He said: “The match was to be played this Saturday and was supposed to be a live match but now with this accident we don’t know.

“We don’t know for now because even if they are to play the match, will they play barefooted?

“There was nothing that was removed from the bus.

“We have to ascertain the loss but all their bags, items, kits, jerseys were all burnt.

“Their items are usually gathered at one corner in the bus whenever they are travelling.”

Ibrahim said also in the bus were team officials and doctor, adding: “We are now coordinating with our sister team Plateau United to come with a bus.”

Our correspondent reports that help is being awaited at the time of filing this report.

The Sun.