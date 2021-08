Wikki Tourists of Bauchi have secured the signature of Kabiru Dogo as the club’s new Technical Adviser for the next two seasons.

In a brief ceremony at Wikki Tourists Secretariat on Monday, Dogo expressed gratitude to the team for having interest in him and promised to also reciprocate by ensuring the club excel in the league.

The former Lobi Stars gaffer holds a CAF B Coaching licence.

He was at various time in charge of ABS and Sunshine Stars before joining Lobi Stars last season.