Simeon Nwakaudu, the Spokesman of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, is dead.

Available report said he died on Sunday during a brief illness.

Nwakaudu was said to have passed on at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospitalm where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was until his death Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

Wike, in a condolence message, signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Paulinus Nsirim, described Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional.

The statement reads: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

“He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

“The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”