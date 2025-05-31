Wike’s appointment by Tinubu a strategic partnership — Ortom

A former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party by President Bola Tinubu is a strategic partnership.

The former governor disclosed this when he accompanied Wike on an inspection tour of the new bus terminal projects scheduled for commissioning.

The scheduled commissioning is to mark Tinubu’s second year in office.

Ortom, a former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, said: “Mr. President is looking beyond party affiliation.

“That is why he brought my friend and leader, Minister Nyesom Wike, to be Minister of the Federal Capital Territory despite the fact that he won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“This is a strategic partnership, and all of us must recognise that because if we don’t have a country, we cannot in any way have a nation or hold a position.

“Mr. President is looking beyond party affiliation.

“If he were partisan, he would not have brought my friend in.

“But he chose competence.

“That is what leadership is about: Bringing in people who can add value, irrespective of political lines.

“I’ve been in politics since 1982.

“I’ve seen several Ministers of the FCT, but this is the first time I’m seeing this level of progress and monumental development.

“I am very proud, very happy, and thankful to God for giving my friend and colleague the capacity to do all that he’s doing in the Federal Capital Territory.

Also Read

“Honestly, I can tell you now, in the last year, I need a guide to take me around the FCT.

“That is how much things have changed.

“These terminals, this is what we’ve seen abroad for decades.

“We are finally seeing them here, in our own capital.

“Yes, we have challenges as a country, and the President himself has acknowledged that.

“But we need to work together to overcome them.

“Let’s put 2027 aside.

“This is not the time for distractions.

“Let us focus on building the nation.

“We must commend him for his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“From what I have seen in Abuja alone, the results are beginning to show.

“Even though we do not hold any appointment, we feel grateful to God for making our friend Minister.

“He has not disappointed us.

“He has covered all areas, and he is making us proud.”

Post Views: 22