Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Saturday that his administration has created a safe environment for businesses to flourish in the state.

The governor made the assertion at the 60th anniversary and fourth quarter council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, Wike said the state government was working hard to sustain the safe environment in order to attract more local and international investors to the state.

“We are proud to say that Rivers State is now very safe for investors, and so, we urge investors to leverage on the opportunities created to invest in the state.

“So, we are delighted that NACCIMA’s 60th anniversary and fourth quarter meeting is happening in Port Harcourt, thus confirming the secure environment in Rivers.

“We want to congratulate you (NACCIMA) for all the landmark achievements in the last 60 years. But there is still so much to be done,” he said.

Wike further commended the association for remaining resilient and resourceful to drive development in the country

The governor added that his administration had embarked on major infrastructural development to further open the state to investments.

“The state government is happy the association has acknowledged some of our modest contributions towards development; improving living standard and ease of doing business.

“However, we are not done yet as we are not resting on our oars until we have covered all the areas and targets we have set as a government,” the governor assured.

In her remarks the National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Aliyu thanked Wike for his huge support to the association.

According to her, the governor’s goodwill was a reflection of his administration’s immense support to the private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“In addition, we will continue to champion the call for the sustenance of an ideal business environment through policy advocacy and influence in Nigeria.

“Indeed, these are challenging times, but also an auspicious time as well. As Nigerians, we are known for our resilience and innovative thinking.

“So, I call on all to strengthen collaborations to mobilise private sector stakeholders to develop robust programmes for the private sector to effectively function in the current reality,” she added.

Aliyu described NACCIMA as the voice of Nigerian businesses and added that its membership cuts across all sectors of the economy.

She further added the body was also the umbrella body of all city, state, bilateral and regional chambers of commerce, including business and professional associations in the country.