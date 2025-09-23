Wike, wife celebrate as son is called to Nigerian Bar + Photos

A proud family moment for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his Wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as their eldest son, Jordan, is being inducted today as a Barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at the Body of Benchers’ procession in Abuja, marked Jordan’s formal entry into the legal profession.

At 25, Jordan follows in the footsteps of his parents, both accomplished in law and governance.

A graduate with a Second Class Upper Division in Law from the University of Exeter in the UK in 2022, he further honed his expertise by earning a Master of Laws (LLM) from Queen Mary University of London earlier this year, a feat his father publicly celebrated on social media in January.

Wike, a distinguished lawyer himself who rose to prominence as Rivers State Governor before his current role, joined fellow benchers in the traditional procession, symbolizing the seamless blend of his public service and personal legacy.

