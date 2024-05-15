Wike v Fubara: Don’t get carried away, Kukah tells Nigerians

Kukah visits Tinubu, says Nigerians are in pains

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has told Nigerians not to get carried away by the face-off between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

According to the Founder of the Kukah Centre, politicians will settle their differences, leaving ordinary Nigerians amazed.

Kukah said this on Wednesday when he visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

He told State House Correspondents after the meeting with Tinubu: “This is politics.

“I’m very hopeful.

“We ordinary people cry more than the bereaved.

“The important thing is that politicians will fix their problems.

“Rivers State is a place that is very dear to me because I have been associating with them for a very long time.

“But look, when politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they have the capacity to fix their quarrels.

“I hope and pray that Rivers State will sooner than later reposition itself because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria.”