The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the governorship election in Edo State on Saturday as a fight for the destiny of the Niger Delta region.

The governor spoke on Friday during a meeting organised for leaders and elected representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Wike urged them to discard fear and threats of violence as they resolve to participate in all the electoral processes.

He charged them to monitor the distribution of electoral materials and be vigilant to protect their votes.

He said: “The electoral battle may not be easy.

“But God is with us.

“With the people also on the ground, we will win.

“Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins, if they do, all of you here would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.

“They will come with federal might, but do not fear because we have the electorate on our side.

“They did the same in Rivers State.

“The people resisted them by protecting their votes.”

Wike also expressed the need to mobilise the people of Edo State for the election with the aim of liberating the state from godfatherism.