Wike to FCT residents: Don’t return failures to power in 2027

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned residents of Abuja against returning to power politicians who failed to deliver when given the chance, insisting that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is “changing the narrative” with tangible projects.

Wike gave the charge on Tuesday while flagging off the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road, a 15-kilometre stretch spanning from Kado Village to Dei-Dei Junction, which he described as another fulfilled promise by President Tinubu.

According to him, the execution of the project is a direct response to the demands of residents and traders in the area and a continuation of the emergency infrastructure interventions approved by the President since 2023.

“This is the first time in history that Abuja will witness this level of development at once, and it is happening under President Tinubu.

“Those who had opportunities in the past failed. We must not return them to power. This administration is changing the narrative for Nigerians and for the FCT.

“We gave them a first chance, they failed. We gave them a second chance, they failed again. If we make the mistake of giving them a third chance, they will destroy everything,” Wike declared to cheers from residents.

The minister said Abuja had never witnessed such a scale of infrastructure delivery at once, noting that 27 project flag-offs were lined up in the coming days, a first in the history of the territory.

“This government is working hard to improve the lives of Nigerians and FCT residents. Seeing is believing. You can see the roads, schools and other projects. Do not be deceived by people who come with empty stories,” he warned.

On the significance of the project, Wike said the Old Keffi Road was vital for traders and commuters.

The project, handled by Lubrik Construction Company, is expected to transform mobility and stimulate local businesses along the axis. Wike further directed the contractors to engage youths, women, and artisans from the community for direct and indirect jobs.

Beyond road works, the minister revealed that the FCT administration had awarded the rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Dei-Dei, while 73 schools across the territory were currently under construction, with more to follow.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, applauded President Tinubu for prioritising people-centred projects and praised Wike for his leadership.

“This road is a lifeline that serves thousands of commuters daily. Its rehabilitation will reduce travel time, improve safety, and drive socio-economic growth across this corridor,” Mahmoud said.

She assured residents that the administration would sustain the momentum of infrastructure renewal across the FCT.