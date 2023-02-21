Wike to Atiku: You can’t demarket Rivers as unsafe and expect our votes

Governor of Rivers, Nyeson Wike has said that it is an “insult” for the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to describe the state as “unsafe”.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Emohua/Abalama/Tema road in Emohua LGA, Wike said the people of the state won’t vote for a candidate that tagged the state as unsafe.

Wike was reacting to Atiku’s comment about Rivers over the cancellation of the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.

“I want to start by acknowledging the circumstances and turn of events that have led us to this unique style of a campaign rally,” Atiku had said at a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders from Rivers, at an event in Abuja.

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.”

Reacting to the development, Wike said it is “an insult” to Rivers for anybody seeking votes to meet the residents outside the state.

Wike said, “You are addressing Rivers people in Abuja, is that not an insult? You cannot come to Rivers state and talk to us.

“You say Rivers state is not safe, but you want their votes. Rivers people, will you allow that? Those who declared our state to be unsafe are those who are seeking your votes. It is unfortunate. No right-thinking Rivers person will take that insult.

“And I challenge all of you here to behave like true Rivers people to say nobody can buy you; nobody can summon you outside Rivers state.

“If you want to talk to us, come to Rivers state and talk to us. No amount of blackmail, no amount of intimidation can change our position. We want the unity of Nigeria.” The Rivers governor added that the people of the state will vote for a candidate who has the welfare of the state at heart.