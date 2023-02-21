Wike, the sore loser in victorious PDP, by Norbert Chiazor

In the tragedy of power politics in Nigeria, the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Nwike is a puzzling study in extremities. He not only exudes the powerful authority of a governor, he exerts hardcore autocracy. His authoritarian tendencies have no match among the power-pampered comity of our governors.

He does not just wield the arrogance of power, he is bashful and bullish. Brutal in encounter with prominent and ordinary people in Rivers, where he exercises unquestionable overlordship; he is lord of the manor over government officials, elected or appointed. He is dreaded by the citizens. He hectors and disrespects otherwise revered traditional rulers at public gatherings, often addressing them like school children.

Loquacious to sickening excess, he talks loose and tough, threatens off guard . Power corrupts. But absolute power is monstrous. That is the sad summary of Wike’s story.

Ever since Wike lost the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar on Saturday May 28, 2022, he has been shouting and shooting all manners of invectives, cajoling and crying.

Endlessly embittered and running riot, the Rivers state governor incites antagonism against PDP and Atiku/ Okowa ticket, pushing his self-aggrandising plate on the table through a coterie of five PDP governors.

The quintet of the G5 governors, comprises Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The Rivers state governor is posturing to demand a southern presidency after Mohammadu Buhari. But it is a smokescreen. A ruse so fake. Enlightened public opinion are neither fooled nor persuaded by Wike’s outcry. How did Peter Obi leave PDP? A man who plotted unimaginable intrigues to frustrate Obi out of PDP cannot claim to be fighting for southern presidency in 2023.

Nigerians can recall that in one of his publicity-obsessed botched presidential campaigns, in April 2022, Wike warned members of PDP in Awka, Anambra state not to squander their votes on the former governor of the state, whom he dismissed as lacking in capacity to win the presidential election.

“We should tell ourselves the simple truth. I know where he would win, but this one, Mba! Mba! It’s not available at all,” Wike had raged in coarse sarcasm.

Wike would turn around in fair-weather embrace to host Obi in Port Harcourt after he emerged LP presidential candidate. A man of serpentine duplicity. Blowing hot and cold in veiled mockery of power shift to the South. How hypocritical.

An unapologetic bigot who uses every podium to insult and denigrate the Igbos, including ill treatment and labelling of Igbo inhabitants in Rivers state as terrorists has no justification to pontificate about equity and justice.

The other day, in the Rivers state capital, Wike was seen panting and prancing before Bola Tinubu, a ludicrous meeting which kept tongues wagging about probable endorsement of the APC Presidential candidate, notorious for his campaign gaffes and mumbo-jumbo theatrics.

Those familiar with the matter however said Wike is acting a closely guarded script having allegedly wasted over N50billion in prosecuting his failed presidential race and had been promised a humongous refund by the bullion van-loving self styled Jagaban. So, head or tail, it is all about Wike’s bruised ego and internal survival. His personal interest, not any populist intention. His anti- party press conferences, local rallies and town hall meetings, where he is fixated with throwing alarmist and malicious tantrums at PDP have become trite and comical as no sane person takes him seriously anymore.

Wike is no advocate or sympathiser of South nay Igbo, by any stretch of affiliation or action. Even the “northerner” he is fighting, appears to have a greater stake. Atiku has an Igbo wife and children. His running mate, Okowa is an Igbo man. The duo are deeply rooted in the South, beyond lip service. Who is Wike deceiving? If Atiku had offered him VP ticket, would he have rejected it? Who is the pretentious betrayer of the South?

His self perpetuating trajectory has no boundary as he is rabidly resentful of the North. His verbal attacks and cantankerous body language, especially Atiku and other prominent leaders of northern origin had been explosive and divisive, a threat to the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

Here is a struggling lawyer who turned politician – local government chairman, minister and governor to make sudden fortune in fame and wealth, thanks to PDP. Today he has turned against the source that nurtured him from nothing to relevance in a calamitous ingratitude.

Rather than retreat in self introspection as his controversial governorship inescapably ends in less than three months, he has continued to ride on a high horse, a deluded emperor who thinks that power is forever, oblivious of the transience of time and season.

Reassuringly, Atiku and Okowa are forward-looking, in the coming Presidential elections anticipating landslide victory, with or without Wike.

For a nation entrapped, overwhelmed and static, elixir for escape lies between character and competence. Okowa possesses the best qualification of leadership- discipline. Atiku, the key requirement of a commander -in – chief and sovereign patriarch- charisma.

The duo have what it takes to inspire national confidence and throttle Nigeria away from her socio-economic difficulties.

In Delta state, Okowa’s foot-prints are admired from all quarters. Whether by social infrastructure, human empowerment and social behaviour as governor, his track record is emblematic of success, sanity and general acclamation. Like every mortal, he has traducers but his tale is palatable to the majority in the multi-ethnic state, where he has ensured a legacy of history, service and integrity.

Rising as the first elected Delta governor of Anioma origin to the first Vice -presidential candidate from one of Nigeria’s most important states and second in Niger -Delta,regarded as the economic jewel of Africa’s most populous nation, Okowa is best suited to work with Atiku.

He is the Vice -President Nigeria needs. He is highly educated and exposed. His knowledge and civility would help to unite a nation so diminished and divided. Neither his speech nor body language incenses ethnic, sectarian or partisan cleavages. A well-groomed medical doctor who tames his temper and tongue.

For Atiku, he boldly represents Nigeria’s renaissance man, who guarantees national unity, peace and progress in the line of duty.

He knows Nigeria and Nigerians know him. A broad-minded and liberal national figure. A veteran of politics beyond tribal cocoon and bandwagon of showmanship.

A fine gentleman as fit as fiddle. A President who would have the physical, mental, psychological and emotional latitude to lead a nation in search of a strong leader. A standard bearer who firmly holds the flag because he believes it is the right of Nigerians to have good governance not the desperate and tired turn of self-gratification.

With the clout of Atiku and composure of Okowa, democracy would be better served for the good of all Nigerians, East- West, North -South. A tidy unifying umbrella ticket.

They symbolise a bright day, dawning to extinguish the raging fire of evil, threatening the land. Both men, agile with age and adroit in service.

Uhuru is coming. Circumstances of history and the mood of country, favour the enthronement of Turaki Adamawa and Delta’s Ekwueme (promise keeper) ,come Saturday 25th Presidential polls.

Atiku /Okowa would rescue Nigeria.