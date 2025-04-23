Wike summons Julius Berger, AIC, FCDA, over contract discrepancy

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed displeasure over contract discrepancy in the execution of the rehabilitation of the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the contract for the total rehabilitation of the AICC was awarded to Julius Berger in April 2024.

Wike, while inspecting the project in Abuja on Wednesday, however expressed surprise that the supply of furniture for the conference hall had been given to another company.

The minister, thereafter, summoned the heads of Julius Berger, Abuja Investment Company Ltd (AICL), and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to explain what happened.

Wike, who commended Julius Berger for the quality of job so far, however, queried how the contract for the furnishing of the conference hall was taken away from it.

“The work was going as expected; the only problem we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall.

“I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that which is unacceptable to us. The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities.

“That is why I summoned the officials to come and tell us who did that, and on whose approval; because I approved the contract, I know the amount of money involved.

“So, when they say Abuja investment is the one, who is going to pay for it?

“I am not going to accept that, and of course, you know, if anything shoddy went on, you will hear that I have applied the big stick. Nobody will be a sacred cow,” he said.

Wike stressed that he would not have two different contractors furnishing the same edifice.

This, he said, could affect the quality of the delivery.

“We cannot say that the gallery was furnished by Julius Berger and the conference hall furnished by another company. It is unacceptable to me.

“Nobody should do something that he knows is not in tandem with what we have agreed,” Wike said.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of Interchange at NICON Junction and the construction of Shehu Shagari Way (N16) to connect with Wole Soyinka Way.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the project, stressing that the project would be ready for inauguration in May.

Wike assured the people living in the area that the FCTA would continue to do all it can to make sure that the projects were completed on schedule.

