Wike summons FCT council chairmen, NUT over teachers prolonged strike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has summoned the chairmen of the FCT area councils and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, for a meeting.

The meeting was to find lasting solutions to the prolonged strike by primary school teachers over unresolved welfare issues.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday after inspecting ongoing projects ahead of their inauguration, planned to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He made the statement in reaction to the protest by teachers that took place early Wednesday.

Describing the situation as “very unfortunate,” the minister questioned the integrity of the FCT area council chairmen.

He said the council chairmen had failed to pay the teachers their entitlements, despite receiving approved funds meant for that purpose.

“They were unable to pay them. In fact, I got the report yesterday and have summoned all of them for a meeting.

“You see, that’s the problem we have in this country; by the time I apply the big stick, people will be saying all kinds of things.

“I don’t know why people don’t have a conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children, and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries,” he said.

Wike clarified that primary schools fall under the jurisdiction of the area councils, not the FCT Administration, emphasising that the councils are responsible for managing primary schools.

He appealed to the NUT for patience, assuring them that the matter would be resolved soon.

Earlier, the NUT Chairman, Abdullahi Shafa, who led the protest, acknowledged Wike’s intervention in the ongoing strike. He noted the release of N4.1 billion to the area councils to pay the striking teachers.

However, he accused the area council chairmen of diverting the funds. He called on the National Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to step in and hold the chairmen accountable.

Primary school teachers have embarked on multiple strikes over the non-payment of minimum wage and a 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance.

Other unresolved issues include the non-implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases, the N35,000 wage award, and other outstanding benefits. (NAN)

