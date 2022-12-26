Wike splashes cash on Rivers United stars

It was jubilation galore on December 23, 2022 as the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, redeemed his pledge to the Rivers United family for winning last season’s Nigeria Professional Football League title.

The sum of $20,000 was doled out by Governor Wike to 47 individuals who helped the club emerge champions of Nigeria.

Wike had commended the Rivers United team for making the State proud and conferred them with the Governor’s Medal of Service, which is the third-highest distinction in Rivers State Order conferred on individuals in recognition of their exceptional service/performance in any field of human endeavour.

“To ensure that you are prepared for the CAF competition, each of you will go home with $20,000,” Wike declared.

That pledge has now been redeemed by the Governor.

Redeeming the pledge, Wike, who was represented by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, during a brief ceremony at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday, charged players and officials of the club to continue to be great ambassadors.

“We have the best Governor in Nigeria and he will not relent in supporting this team so I urge us all to continue to be great ambassadors of Rivers State,” Green stated.

Rivers United are the sole Nigerian club still left in Inter CAF Club competition this season.

The Port Harcourt club are in Group B of the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup alongside Diables Noirs (Congo Brazzaville), Daring Club Motemba Pembe (Congo DR) and ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast).





