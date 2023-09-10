Wike speaks on reported move to report ex-Minister to EFCC, ICPC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to his reported move to report his predecessor, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

The Eagle Online recalls that the former Rivers State Governor had in the course of his inspecting projects complained.

Part of Wike’s complaint was in relation to certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

The bulk of the complaint was about the upward review of project cost.

In a statement by the Director of Press in the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike said despite his complaint on projects cost and handling, he had not made any move to report Bello to the ICPC or EFCC as reported online.

He said: “The Office of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister wishes to address recent online media reports that have surfaced, claiming that the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, in relation to certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever. The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed.

“However, at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.

“The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.

“We view such misinformation with great concern and urge the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such unfounded reports.

“The FCT Minister remains focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory. Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process.

“We hereby advise the general public to disregard the story in its entirety, as it is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the discharge of his duties and remains committed to building the FCT of our collective dreams.”