Wike revokes Senator’s land allocation in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revoked a landed property located in the GRA in Port Harcourt, the state capital, which belongs to Senator Lee Maeba.

The Senator is one of the major backers of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The Rivers State Government, through its Ministry of Land and Survey, in a letter dated September 20, 2022, informed Maeba, a former senator, that the allocation for his plot in the Old GRA of Port Harcourt had been cancelled.

In the letter obtained by our correspondent, the cancellation was signed on Wednesday by Ochiagha Onyebuchi, the Acting Director and Head of Acquisition, Valuation and Compensation Department.

It reads: “I am directed to inform you that your Allocation at Plot 20A Golf Course Layout, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, has been cancelled as shown on the attached Rivers State Official Gazette No. 22 Vol. 58, dated 20th September 2022.

“Please accept the warm regards of the Permanent Secretary.”

Wike and Abubakar have been at loggerheads since the presidential primaries of the PDP, which the Governor lost to the former Vice President.

He has vowed not to work for the success of Abubakar expect the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, vacates his seat.

He also said the people of Rivers State would not vote for Abubakar in the poll.





