Wike returns, seeks apology over Atiku’s comment

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party deepened on Monday as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the party to apologise to Nigerians over an alleged divisive comment by the party’s Presidential standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area shortly after arriving from his short trip to Spain.

The Rivers State Governor had jetted out to Spain with his counterparts; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Recall that Atiku was quoted as saying, “I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country.

“I think what an average northerner needs, is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country. This is what the northerner needs.

“He (the northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”

But, Wike who expressed doubts that such a statement came from Atiku, however, said such a stance coming at a period of transition for the nation gives vent to the call for equity, fairness and justice.

The governor said the PDP must as a matter of urgency address the issue in order for Nigerians not to view the party which is preparing to take over power in 2023 as insensitive and devoid of justice which it preaches.

Details later….