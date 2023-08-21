Wike resumes office, as Tinubu vows to hold Ministers accountable 

The newly-sworn Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike has resumed office with his Minister of state, Mariya Mahmud.
The two arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential villa, Monday.
The immediate past Governor of Rivers was accompanied to his Ministry with many supporters.
Wike was sworn-in alongside his colleagues by President Bola Tinubu.
ALSO READ:
- Power Minister, Adelabu, assumes office, pledges stable, accessible supply
- Achieving Tinubu’s blueprint on water, sanitation my biggest priority – Minister
- Egbin Power commemorates World Humanitarian Day with donations to orphanages
- Don’t put undue pressure on cabinet members, Oyebanji begs citizens
- NSCDC seals four private guards companies in Bauchi
Meanwhile, the President said he would hold newly sworn-in Ministers accountable for the standards that Nigerians have been promised.
Tinubu made this known during his address to the Ministers during the swearing-in, which held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.
“I know you and I delegate this authority, but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant of delivery, accountability, and transparency. Nigerians expect that you will act with integrity, dignity, and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians”Tinubu stressed.