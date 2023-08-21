Wike resumes office, as Tinubu vows to hold Ministers accountable 

The newly-sworn Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike has resumed office with his Minister of state, Mariya Mahmud.

The two arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential villa, Monday.

The immediate past Governor of Rivers was accompanied to his Ministry with many supporters.

Wike was sworn-in alongside his colleagues by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the President said he would hold newly sworn-in Ministers accountable for the standards that Nigerians have been promised.

Tinubu made this known during his address to the Ministers during the swearing-in, which held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

“I know you and I delegate this authority, but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant of delivery, accountability, and transparency. Nigerians expect that you will act with integrity, dignity, and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians”Tinubu stressed.