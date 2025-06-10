Wike renames Abuja International Conference Centre after Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The Abuja’s International Conference Centre was reopened today June 10, 2025, after extensive renovations and the introduction of a new maintenance policy.
Speaking at the commissioning of the structure by the president on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre is a world-class structure requiring constant maintenance and that anybody using the premises must be made to pay irrespective of his or her status in the society